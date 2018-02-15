

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $15.25 million, or $0.04 per share. This was up from $11.33 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $160.11 million. This was down from $164.25 million last year.



Hecla Mining Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $15.25 Mln. vs. $11.33 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.04 vs. $0.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.03 -Revenue (Q4): $160.11 Mln vs. $164.25 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX