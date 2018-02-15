sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,26 Euro		-0,01
-0,31 %
WKN: 854693 ISIN: US4227041062 Ticker-Symbol: HCL 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
HECLA MINING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HECLA MINING COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,182
3,267
12:21
3,18
3,26
12:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HECLA MINING COMPANY
HECLA MINING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HECLA MINING COMPANY3,26-0,31 %