

Norway's foreign trade surplus increased in January from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.



The trade surplus climbed to NOK 28.76 billion in January from NOK 25.19 billion in the corresponding month last year.



In December, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 24.72 million.



Both exports and imports rose by 8.6 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively in January from last year.



On a monthly basis, exports expanded 8.3 percent and imports by 4.4 percent.



At the same time, the mainland trade deficit widened to EUR 16.5 billion in January from EUR 16.2 billion in the same month of 2017.



