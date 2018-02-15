As from February 16, 2018, paid subscription units (BTU) issued by Sprint Bioscience AB (publ) will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Sprint Bioscience BTU ------------------------------------------------ Short name: SPRINT BTU ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010869503 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 150838 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



As from February 16, 2018, subscription rights (UR) issued by Sprint Bioscience AB (publ) will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until February 27, 2018.



Instrument: Sprint Bioscience UR ------------------------------------------------ Short name: SPRINT UR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010869495 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 150839 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Andreas Ericsson on + 46 70 853 46 09.