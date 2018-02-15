

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net loss applicable to common shareholders of $27.89 million or $0.07 per share compared to the profit of $20.12 million or $0.05 per share last year. Adjusted net income applicable to common stockholders was $15.25 million, $0.04 per share.



On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.03 per share.



Sales edged down to $160.11 million from $164.25 million in the prior year. Wall Street was looking for $155.35 million. Average realized silver prices for the fourth quarter were $16.87 per ounce, slightly higher than the same periods in 2016



Further, the company said its Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0025 per share of common stock, payable on or about March 13 to shareholders on record on March 6, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX