The GSMA today announced that McLaren Formula 1 Driver and double World Champion Fernando Alonso will be a featured speaker in a keynote session taking place on Tuesday, 27 February at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

McLaren Formula 1 Driver Fernando Alonso (Photo by Renaud Corlouer)

Widely regarded as one of F1's most talented drivers of all time, Alonso has also challenged himself by competing in the Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 24 Hours in the past year. This season, Alonso is focused on returning McLaren to the front of the grid and will also compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Alonso will be joined onstage by Zak Brown, Executive Director of McLaren Technology Group. In this session, Alonso and Brown will share their perspectives on the intersection of motorsport and cutting-edge mobile technology. McLaren increasingly relies on connectivity and sensors as a critical tool in optimising the performance of all of their cars, both F1 and road, and collaborates with a broad ecosystem of companies from the technology and mobile industries to provide these solutions.

This keynote will be open to all Mobile World Congress attendees holding a Silver, Gold, Platinum or Press/Analyst Pass. Details of the session follow:

Keynote 7: The Fourth Industrial Revolution

Tuesday, 27 February

16:45 17:50

Auditorium 1, Hall 4

Fira Gran Via, Barcelona

This session, along with all other Mobile World Congress keynotes, will be streamed live to audiences globally on Mobile World Live at www.mobileworldlive.com.

