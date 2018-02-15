"Givenchy at Home": The House of Givenchy Unveils an Exclusive Scenography at its Milan Sant' Andrea Store for the Arrival of Clare Waight Keller's Debut Collections

PARIS, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

To celebrate the in-store arrival of artistic director Clare Waight Keller's first collections for Givenchy, the house is delighted to premiere its spring-summer ready-to-wear and accessories lines in a true Givenchy "home" on the Via Sant'Andrea, in the heart of the Milan fashion district.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8273651-givenchy-at-home/

Givenchy's spring-summer 2018 collections for women and men will debut on February 15th, 2018, three weeks prior to arriving in stores worldwide on March 5th.

At the main entrance, classic wrought-iron gate elements evoke the original couture house Monsieur Givenchy founded in the 1950s at 3 Avenue George V in Paris. Inside, a space inspired by a typically elegant Parisian townhouse replicates the chic, cozy ambiance of Clare Waight Keller's private home.

Ready-to-wear collections and new classics such as the GV3 handbag assume their natural places, forming a living tableau: a bag sits casually on an armchair, a dress drapes over the back of a sofa, and shoes line a dressing room area. Strategically placed mirrors echo the advertising campaign for spring-summer 2018 shot by Steven Meisel, a visual reminder that Givenchy's past is reflected in its present, and the present points to its future.

Traditional moldings adorn walls painted in a flattering shade of soft ivory, while plant arrangements suspended from the ceiling and antique rugs delineating intimate lounge areas lend warmth to flooring in parquet and burnished concrete. Furnishings evoke the intimist ambiance found in Givenchy's current ad campaign: medallion armchairs mix with modernist settees, vintage 1970s light fixtures in metal or glass, and elegant groupings of greenery.

In this environment, architecture, design, luxury, music, art, culture and people come together to celebrate an exciting new era at Givenchy. Its context is rich in meaning: history and heritage embrace different beauties and a poetic mood -sometimes with a romantic air, at others with the rock-inflected attitude that is central to Clare Waight Keller's vocabulary for the house.

Givenchy spring-summer 2018 ready-to-wear collections will debut at the Givenchy store in Milan on February 15th, 2018 at 10am local time.

http://www.givenchy.com

Givenchy - Milan sant' andrea

Via Sant'Andrea 11

20121,Milan

Email: store_milan_santandrea@givenchy.com

Tel: +39-278-623710

Collections also available exclusively online starting March 5 on givenchy.com

http://www.givenchy.com

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/642230/Givenchy_Clare_Waight_Keller.jpg )

Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8273651-givenchy-at-home/