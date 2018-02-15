Valmet: The Arne Asplund Mechanical Pulping Award 2018 granted to Anders Karlström

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

The Arne Asplund Mechanical Pulping Award 2018 has been granted to Professor Anders Karlström.

The award is handed out every two years by Arne Asplund Mechanical Pulping Award Foundation and it promotes the development of new technology for the manufacture of high-yield pulp.

The award will be presented on May 29, 2018 at the International Mechanical Pulping Conference, IMPC. The event is hosted by Papirindustriens Tekniske Forening and will be held in Trondheim, Norway.

Information about the award recipient

Anders Karlström received his PhD in 1991 at Chalmers University of Technology. Since then he has had several managing positions within the pulp and paper industry and the academia. He is presently Head of Department, Electrical Engineering, at Chalmers University of Technology.

Based on his deep understanding of the fundamentals in refining in mechanical and chemimechanical pulping, Karlström has initiated a paradigm shift regarding the theory of refining by introducing the entropy model. This new approach offers tools to understand the interplay in the refining zone with regards to refiner operation, plate patterns and the produced pulp quality. These new findings are already in use in several production lines offering a set of possible ways to optimize quality and specific energy input.

The Arne Asplund Mechanical Pulping Award Foundation

The Arne Asplund Mechanical Pulping Award promotes the development of new technology for the manufacture of high-yield pulp. It is awarded to a person or persons in recognition of outstanding achievement in research and development of mechanical pulping technology.

The Arne Asplund Mechanical Pulping Award Foundation was established in 1985 to commemorate Dr. Asplund's contribution to the pulp and paper industry worldwide. The Award was made possible through a donation from Valmet to the foundation in 1985. The Chairman of the Foundation is Professor Göran Bengtsson.

