The Israel-headquartered producers of power optimizers and inverters enjoyed a record year in 2017, increasing revenue by 24% to $607 million and shipping more than 2.5 GW of inverters worldwide.SolarEdge, the Israel-headquartered producer of solar inverters and DC power optimizer systems, has published this week its fourth quarter (Q4) and full year 2017 financial results that reveal the company to be in rude health. The MLPE leader ended 2017 having generated record revenues of $607 million, which represented a 24% increase on 2016. Over the course of the year SolarEdge shipped 2.5 GW (ac) of ...

