Atos signs contract in Sweden with EuroMaint Rail, Europe's leading rail supplier to create digital workplace

Paris, Stockholm, 15 February 2018 - Atos (https://atos.net/en/), a global leader in digital transformation, announced today that it has signed a contract in Sweden with EuroMaint Rail AB (http://www.euromaint.com), Europe's leading independent supplier of maintenance services for the rail transport industry, to create a modern flexible infrastructurewith solutions for the digital workplace of the future. This 5 year contract will significantly reduce the company's costs while ensuring security and compliance at all times.

Faced with today's changing working environment, EuroMaint Rail AB's aim was to implement a modern flexible infrastructure to address the needs of this new environment, such as mobility, with a more cost-effective delivery. EuroMaint Rail has found a trusted partner in Atos to complete its digital transformation journey and face the future today.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with Atos taking our digital journey to the next level and the steps to transform our business. We chose Atos as our partner thanks to its proven success in the Digital Workplace delivery and renowned leadership in Digital Workplace Services both globally and in Europe. We have now started the execution of the first phase of the digitalization and we are very excited to already see the first results", says Johan Andersson, acting CIO at EuroMaint Rail.

"We are pleased to support EuroMaint Rail in its digital transformation journey. Our end-to-end Atos Digital Workplace (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-digital-workplace) offering enables our customers to create an agile and secure working environment in which employees can effectively connect and collaborate wherever they are and from any device." says Peter Pluim, Executive Vice President for Infrastructure and Data Management at Atos.

Atos Digital Workplace (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-digital-workplace) is a true end-to-end solution to transform the employee experience, delivered through an enhanced partnership ecosystem. Atos is recognized as Global Leader in Digital Workplace Services by ISG (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/general-press-releases_2017_06_30/atos-recognized-global-leader-digital-workplace-services-isg) and Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe. (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_02_05/atos-positioned-leader-gartner-magic-quadrant-managed-workplace-services-europe)

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around €12 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

