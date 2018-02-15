London stocks rose in early trade on Thursday, taking their cue from a positive session in the US, where investors shrugged off a rise in inflation, with miners lending support. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.3% to 7,234.86, while the pound was flat against the euro at 1.1242 and 0.3% firmer versus the dollar at 1.4043. The year-on-year headline US consumer price index for January showed a 2.1% gain, unchanged from December and above economists' expectations for a fall to 1.9%. Spreadex ...

