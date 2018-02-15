Chemicals and bulk liquids shipping giant Odfjell reported its fourth quarter results on Thursday, which the board said reflected a "challenging" chemical tanker market with some seasonal improvements. The firm said the market for terminals improved slightly compared to the third quarter, while its EBITDA reached $41m, compared to $37m in the previous quarter. It reported net results of $96m, compared to -$11m in the previous quarter. Those net results included a capital gain of $136m and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...