Oral allosteric modulators developer Addex Therapeutics announced on Thursday that it was seeking shareholder approval to increase its share capital by issuing up to 12,779,553 new shares at a price of CHF3.13. The Swiss company said each new share would also receive a seven-year warrant to purchase 0.45 of a share at a price of CHF3.43. It said the gross proceeds, of up to CHF 40m (£30.78m) net of certain costs and expenses associated with the placement, would be used to advance its portfolio ...

