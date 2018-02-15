Santhera Pharmaceuticals announced on Thursday that it has entered into a license agreement with Polyphor for POL6014, a clinical stage selective inhibitor of human neutrophil elastase with the potential to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB), alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) and primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD). The Swiss drugmaker said it would assume the global development, regulatory filings and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...