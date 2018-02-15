RELX Group, the information and analytics formerly known as Reed Elsevier, lifted its final dividend 10%, pledged to repeat its £700m share buyback in 2018 and proposed to merge its UK and Dutch parent companies in a further simplification of its corporate structure. The group, which will remain in the FTSE 100 and continue to be listed in New York, will apply for its Plc shares to be listed on Euronext Amsterdam after the merger. There are no plans to change to its current headquarters, office ...

