

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation eased less-than-estimated in January but this was the slowest since late 2016, final data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



Consumer price inflation eased to 0.6 percent from 1.1 percent in December. This was the weakest since September 2016, when prices climbed 0.2 percent.



According to flash estimate published on January 31, inflation had decreased to 0.5 percent in January.



At the same time, underlying inflation held steady at 0.8 percent in January.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 1.1 percent, as estimated, after staying flat in December.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, came in at 0.7 percent versus 1.2 percent in December. The rate also match preliminary estimate.



Month-on-month, the HICP slid 1.5 percent in January, as initially estimated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX