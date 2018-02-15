Nasdaq Riga decided on February 15, 2018 to apply observation status to ABLV Bank AS.



Observation status will be applied according to Nasdaq Riga rules, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on the observation list if other circumstances influencing the Issuer's activity have occurred which may threaten the interests of the investors, and in cases when it is important to turn the attention of market participants to a circumstance related to the relevant financial instrument or its Issuer.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.