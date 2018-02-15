Vistra Solidifies Presence in Ireland With Acquisition of Squires Gilbride Chartered Accountants & Advisors

HONG KONG, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin-based Squires Gilbride Chartered Accountants & Advisors has been acquired by Vistra, one of the world's leading corporate service providers of international incorporations, trust, fiduciary, private office, and fund administration services.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631530/Vistra_Logo.jpg )



Providing accounting, tax, company secretarial, payroll, auditing & advisory services, Squires Gilbride has a young and innovative team of professionals serving local companies as well as international firms looking to locate an office in Ireland. Formed in 2016 through the merger of historic businesses, Squires & Co and Gilbride, the firm of 25 led by Partners, Peter Squires, Neil Squires, and Oisin Gilbride, will remain the same under the Vistra umbrella, cementing Vistra's presence in Ireland and strengthening the International Expansion division.

Commenting on the acquisition, Vincent Bremmer, Group Managing Director of International Expansion at Vistra, said, "The experienced management team has built a stellar reputation for Squires Gilbride in the Irish market, growing the business significantly. Through Vistra Alliance, Vistra has developed a strong ten-year relationship with the team and we have seen first-hand that Ireland has become a key jurisdiction for inward investment. In 2015, Ireland was the third largest recipient of foreign investment and this continues to grow; solidifying our presence in Ireland through this acquisition will not only see Vistra's global footprint expand but will also extend our International Expansion division offerings. We are delighted to welcome Peter, Neil, Oisin, and the team to the Vistra family."

Neil Squires, of Squires Gilbride Chartered Accountants & Advisors, added, "Our presence in the market has grown tremendously over the last number of years, and we have developed a reputation as an excellent partner for clients to use when expanding their businesses in Ireland or abroad. We are delighted to now be part of Vistra. Their well-established global network will leverage our services and provide further links to local onsite support. Most importantly, this acquisition will provide our clients with direct access to Vistra's entire portfolio of services globally, whilst also giving us an opportunity to attract the best talent and continue growing our business in Dublin. Vistra are a great fit for Squires Gilbride and we are very excited about becoming part of the Vistra family."

http://www.vistra.com/about-us

https://squiresgilbride.ie/