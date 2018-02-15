

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Finland-based Nokia corp. (NOK) announced Thursday that it has initiated a review of strategic options for its Digital Health unit, which is part of Nokia Technologies.



Nokia's Digital Health business portfolio includes consumer and enterprise products, and it manufactures and sells an ecosystem of hybrid smart watches, scales and digital health devices to consumers and enterprise partners.



The company noted that this strategic review of the Digital Health unit may or may not result in any transaction or other changes. The company will make further announcements about this move if and when appropriate.



The company added that the Patent Business, Brand Partnerships and Technology Licensing units in Nokia Technologies are not in the scope of this review.



