sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,594 Euro		+0,083
+1,84 %
WKN: 870737 ISIN: FI0009000681 Ticker-Symbol: NOA3 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,603
4,614
12:27
4,607
4,609
12:27
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOKIA OYJ
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOKIA OYJ4,594+1,84 %