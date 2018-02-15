

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat releases euro area foreign trade data. The trade surplus is expected to fall to adjusted EUR 22.3 billion in December from EUR 22.5 billion in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the pound, it held steady against the greenback, yen and the franc.



The euro was worth 1.2492 against the greenback, 132.87 against the yen, 1.1553 against the franc and 0.8878 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



