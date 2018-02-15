Medical equipment supplier Lidco saw product revenues grow just 2% in its recently ended trading year as the benefits of a strong UK performance were erased by product registration issues out East that helped swing the group to a loss. In a trading update on Thursday, Lidco said it expected product revenues to grow by 2% to £6.87m, as total revenues moved ahead 1% to £8.27m. However, Lidco, which recorded no sales in China during the twelve months leading to 31 January due to it lacking ...

