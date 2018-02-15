

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks extended gains from the previous session on Thursday as investors took in their stride the possibility of more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and turned their focus back to corporate earnings.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.9 percent at 378.04 in late opening deals after climbing 1.1 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was up over 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rallying 1.7 percent on the back of upbeat earnings reports and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.6 percent.



Dutch insurer Aegon rallied 4 percent after its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled due to a $554 million gain from U.S. tax reform.



Engineering and consultancy company Arcadis NV surged 4.2 percent on reporting a 10 percent increase full-year net income.



Schneider Electric shares rallied 5.7 percent in Paris. The electrical equipment producer overcame currency headwinds to post a record net profit in 2017.



Airbus soared more than 9 percent. The European plane maker posted improved earnings last year on the back of record plane deliveries.



French IT services group Capgemini jumped 2.5 percent after its annual revenue topped forecasts, driven by demand for digital and cloud services.



Automakers Daimler, Volkswagen, Renault and Peugeot advanced 1-3 percent after industry data showed demand for passenger cars grew 7.1 percent in January from the previous year, reversing a 4.9 percent drop in December.



Energy and mining stocks gained ground as oil and base metals prices surged on dollar weakness after the release of mixed economic reports in the U.S.



Antofagasta and Glencore were up more than 3 percent while Tullow Oil surged 4.2 percent.



Companies that derive revenue from South Africa gained ground as the rand hit its highest level in nearly three years following Jacob Zuma's resignation as the nation's president. Old Mutual jumped 4.7 percent and Anglo American gained 2.9 percent.



Swiss food giant Nestle fell over 2 percent as its 2017 earnings fell short of expectations amid challenging environments in its North American and Brazilian markets.



Indivior shares slumped almost 9 percent after the British pharmaceuticals group booked a one-time cost of $185 million to deal with antitrust and other litigation.



Standard Life Aberdeen lost 5 percent after Lloyds Banking Group and Scottish Widows axed a £100 billion asset management mandate with the company.



In economic releases, the euro area trade surplus increased in December from the previous month on higher exports, Eurostat reported.



The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted 23.8 billion euros in December from 22 billion euros in the previous month. The expected level was 22.3 billion euros.



France's unemployment rate declined in the fourth quarter to the lowest level since early 2009, the statistical office Insee said.



The ILO jobless rate in metropolitan France and the overseas departments came in at 8.9 percent of the labor force, the lowest since early 2009. The rate decreased by 0.7 percentage points sequentially.



