Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-02-15 12:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concerning conditional admission of Novaturas AB financial instruments to the Main Trading List:



NovaturasORS (ISIN code: LT0000131872) volume of the issue: 7 807 000, nominal value EUR 0.03, total value of the issue: EUR 234 210.00



1. To admit ordinary registered shares (ORS, ISIN code LT0000131872) of Novaturas AB to the Main Trading List of Nasdaq Vilnius provided that by March 19, 2018 Novaturas AB fulfils these conditions set by the Nasdaq Vilnius Board:



1.1. the Prospectus shall be approved and published in the manner defined in applicable legal acts; and



1.2. ORS of Novaturas AB shall be distributed to the public to the extent that the requirements set forth in the Listing Rules of AB Nasdaq Vilnius would be met, including clause 5.4. regarding a sufficient portion of free float.



2. To determine that ORS of Novaturas AB shall be considered admitted to the Main List when Novaturas AB presents the report to Nasdaq Vilnius concerning fulfilment of the conditions established by the Nasdaq Vilnius Board and the decision of the Nasdaq Vilnius Board, confirming that the issuer and its financial instruments meet all the requirements set forth in the Listing Rules of Nasdaq Vilnius AB, is made.



3. If the issuer and its financial instruments meet all the requirements established by the Nasdaq Vilnius Board, the Nasdaq Vilnius Board will decide the day of admission of the financial instruments into the trading list. March 21st, 2018 is the prospective day of admission of the shares into the Main list and the first trading day.





Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.