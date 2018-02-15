Collinson Group Partners With LocusLabs to Bring New Contextually-Aware Mapping Technology to Priority Pass

SÃƒO PAULO, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

An industry first, this innovative partnership will enhance the experience for choice-rich, connected travelers worldwide

Collinson Group, the global leader in influencing customer behavior and driving customer devotion, today announces a partnership with indoor mapping and wayfinding specialist, LocusLabs. The relationship will enhance the lounge experience and airport services available to Collinson Group's customers, including those of Priority Pass - the world's largest independent airport lounge and travel experiences program.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/642171/Collinson_Group_Logo.jpg )



LocusLabs' location-as-a-service technology is successfully used by a number of leading airlines and technology companies. It will be incorporated into the Priority Pass app, making it easier for users to locate lounges and understand how busy different facilities are, such as security wait times, in addition to seeking out other benefits inside terminals. Additionally, those with push notifications enabled on their smartphones can receive recommendations of services when entering an airport to help them navigate to lounges and exclusive discounts.

Priority Pass will be the first lounge membership program to integrate LocusLabs' indoor mapping and wayfinding features within its app, through an update due in the coming weeks. Initially, key major airports will be covered including Dubai, Hong Kong, London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Singapore, Manchester, Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Mexico City and Istanbul Ataturk airports, with more locations due to follow in the coming months. The two companies are also collaborating on other groundbreaking technologies including Augmented Reality as they look to assist customers in navigating the airport space of the future.

Reflecting the trend for airports investing in unique experiences on the ground, this partnership represents another major step in realising Collinson Group's vision to provide connected travelers with smarter digital and real-world experiences which enrich their travel journey. The company is continuing to evolve and improve its Priority Pass service, supported by a growing number of premium features such as restaurant and spa discounts and seamless mobile access to retail discounts. The LocusLabs partnership marks the start of a string of further developments for the company in 2018, with a number of exciting capabilities due to be introduced to the Priority Pass app.

Christopher Evans, Joint CEO of Collinson Group, said: "Feedback from Priority Pass members consistently highlights the opportunities that contextually-aware mobile technologies can create as we look at smart ways to help an increasingly choice-rich traveler to make the very best use of their time at airports and other transportation hubs. We are delighted to be working with the team at LocusLabs and see their innovative mapping and location services playing a major role in helping us enhance the travel experience we offer our customers and clients."

Campbell Kennedy, CEO, LocusLabs, added: "As part of a core focus on customer experience, Collinson Group is leveraging terminal maps and location services as a valuable tool for discovery, but also to facilitate a truly tailored and relevant experience for their mobile users. LocusLabs is extremely excited to realise the potential of the technology together."

About Collinson Group

Collinson Group (www.collinsongroup.com) is a global leader in influencing customer behavior to drive revenue and value for clients. The Group offers a unique blend of industry and sector specialists who together provide market-leading experience in delivering products and services across four core capabilities: Loyalty, Travel Experiences, Insurance and Assistance. The group provides unrivalled insight and expertise around affluent consumers and frequent travelers, creating and delivering products and services that increase engagement, loyalty and value for today's increasingly choice-rich customer.

We have 25 years' experience, with 25 global locations, servicing over 800 clients in 170 countries, employing 2,000 staff, and managing over 20 million end customers. Our clients include: Accor Hotels, Air France KLM, American Express, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Diners Club, Intel, Mandarin Oriental, Mastercard and Visa.

About LocusLabs

Launching their platform in 2015, LocusLabs (http://www.locuslabs.com ) is an Oakland-based company that provides the platform and tools to enable apps to be location-aware on a micro level. Focusing on bringing context to the physical world, LocusLabs is pioneering the first of its kind Location-as-a-Service offering for major brands around the globe. LocusLabs is going a level deeper than existing mapping solutions by not only mapping places, but also people, products, and things, using technology that scales. LocusLabs' mission is to provide global venues, enterprises and brands a digital platform to communicate, share and manage everything about their physical space.