Oil and gas company Mayan Energy announced on Thursday that its new well produced 51 barrels of crude oil in its first 24 hours. The Gilbreath #15 well at Forest Hill Field, Texas, in which Mayan holds a 70% working interest and 52.5% net revenue interest, will be produced for several weeks to establish a production baseline before the company attempts to further stimulate the well. Mayan is already producing at consistent rates from its Morris #1 and Gilbreath #19 at its site at Stockdale ...

