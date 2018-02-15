Fertility products developer Concepta has inked a marketing agreement with Wei Yi Bei Lian Information Technology in Shanghai that would see thousands of the Chinese company's customers exposed to Concepta's products. Wei Yi Bei Lian, also known as BB Link, offers free WiFi to waiting rooms in 1,500 maternity hospitals across China and Concepta has developed a landing page that would be displayed on a patient's device when they connect to the WiFi. The page will give an overview of Concepta's ...

