Shares in Stadium Group surged on Thursday after it agreed to be bought by TT Electronics for 120p per share in cash, or around £45.8m. The price represents a premium of around 44% to Stadium's closing price of 83.50p on Wednesday and the deal, which is expected to be immediately earnings-enhancing for TT, will be funded entirely from existing cash resources and committed bank facilities. The Stadium directors advised by N+1 Singer, consider the terms of the transaction to be fair and ...

