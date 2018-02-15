sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

97,00 Euro		-5,65
-5,50 %
WKN: A2AJ8C ISIN: US0327241065 Ticker-Symbol: AN6 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ANAPTYSBIO INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANAPTYSBIO INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANAPTYSBIO INC
ANAPTYSBIO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANAPTYSBIO INC97,00-5,50 %