

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) reported that its net loss for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017 narrowed to $109 million or $0.05 per share from $259 million or $0.12 per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.02 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $0.07 per share in the previous year.



Revenues for the quarter grew 8 percent to $4.72 billion from $4.38 billion in the prior year.



Bombardier said that Transportation's strong results in 2017 outpaced the performance targets underlying CDPQ's investment in BT Holdco. Accordingly, for the 12-month period starting on February 12, 2018, Bombardier's percentage of ownership on conversion of CDPQ's shares will increase by 2.5 percent to 72.5 percent from 70 percent.



The company noted that any dividends paid by BT Holdco to its shareholders during this period will be distributed on the basis of each shareholder's percentage of ownership on conversion, being 72.5 percent for Bombardier and 27.5 percent for the CDPQ.



Looking ahead, Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier said, 'We are moving out of our investment cycle and into a strong growth cycle. Our focus is on flawless execution: bringing the Global 7000 into service; delivering on our major rail projects; and closing the Airbus partnership following regulatory approvals later this year.'



