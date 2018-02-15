Alytus, Lithuania, 2018-02-15 12:29 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following resolutions were made during the repeat Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 15 February 2018:



THE AGENDA QUESTION: The Election of the audit firm for auditing purposes of financial statements and establishment of terms regarding the payment for audit services.



THE DECISION: To revoke decision to elect audit firm which was approved during extraordinary shareholder's meeting on 22 August 2017 and to elect the audit firm Grant Thornton Baltic UAB for auditing purposes of financial statements of 2017 and 2018 years.



To authorize (with the right to delegate) the General Director of the company to sign the agreement with the audit firm by establishing the terms of payment for the audit services and other terms.



Managing Director Gediminas Ceika +370 315 56206