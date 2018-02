OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (CTC.TO, CTC_A.TO) said that on February 14, 2018, it declared quarterly dividends payable to holders of Class A non-voting shares and common shares at a rate of $0.90 per share payable on June 1, 2018 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2018. The dividend is considered an 'eligible dividend' for tax purposes.



