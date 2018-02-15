

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $254.1 million, or $1.09 per share. This was down from $348.7 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $4.18 billion. This was down from $4.24 billion last year.



Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $254.1 Mln. vs. $348.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -27.1% -EPS (Q4): $1.09 vs. $1.47 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q4): $4.18 Bln vs. $4.24 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.4%



