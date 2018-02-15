

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) announced that Davinder Athwal has been named Chief Financial Officer. Athwal succeeds Eric Emans who has been serving in a consulting role with Blucora since stepping down as CFO in late-2017. Emans will remain in his current consulting role through May 31, 2018.



Athwal has more than 20 years of experience in global finance operations. He most recently served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of UGI International. He began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX