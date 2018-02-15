Mr. Zekhout was most recently CFO of Global Grooming at Procter Gamble

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), today announced the appointment of Samy Zekhout as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 2018. Upon joining the Company, Mr. Zekhout will also be appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Zekhout joins Nomad Foods with more than 30 years of global consumer products experience at Procter Gamble, most recently as CFO and Vice President of Global Grooming over the past 11 years. During his tenure at Procter Gamble, Mr. Zekhout was instrumental in driving increased profitability and cash flow performance, step-change revenue growth across the portfolio and the successful execution and integration of several acquisitions. Throughout the course of his career, Mr. Zekhout has held various finance roles at Procter Gamble while residing in several countries including France, Belgium, Czech Republic, Switzerland and the United States.

"We are pleased to welcome Samy to Nomad Foods," said Stefan Descheemaeker, CEO of Nomad Foods. "Samy is a talented finance executive with global experience and a proven track record of unlocking value and integrating acquisitions within large consumer product portfolios. We look forward to his contributions as we enter the next phase of our growth strategy."

"I am very excited to join Nomad Foods," said Mr. Zekhout. "The business has made significant strides under Stefan's leadership and has a bright future ahead. I look forward to leveraging my experience and creating additional value for all of our stakeholders in the years to come."

About Nomad Foods Limited

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is a leading frozen foods company building a global portfolio of best-in-class food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the broader food sector. Nomad Foods produces, markets and distributes brands in 17 countries and has the leading market share in Western Europe. The Company's portfolio of leading frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. More information on Nomad Foods Limited is available at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

