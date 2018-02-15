North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Pet Care Market Outlook, 2023 - Focus on the Food Market, Healthcare, Accessories & Grooming

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Pet Care Market Outlook, 2023" report

This report gives a complete detail of the size and share of the market on the international level.

According to the report, North America is the largest region in the pet care market globally. The overall pet care market in this region was valued at a size of more than USD 60 billion in 2017 and it is estimated that the size will cross a value of USD 67 billion in 2023. The report has been segmented on the basis of regions i.e., North America, South America and Middle-East & Africa pet care market. The pet care market is further divided into four segments which are pet food, pet healthcare, pet accessories and pet grooming. Middle-East & Africa pet care market will grow at a more CAGR than North America and South America.



Pet food is the largest category in the pet care market driving the major sales in all these regions. USA itself occupies a share of more than 46% in the pet care market globally. South America is recovering from the economic crisis and it will hold a significant share in the future period. Though Middle-East & Africa has the least share in the overall pet care market but its CAGR is comparatively larger than these other regions. On evaluating the competitive landscape of the pet care market, it is found that the key players are Mars Incorporated, Nestle SA, Colgate-Palmolive and J M Smucker.



Considered for the Report:

Geography: North America , South America and Middle-East & Africa

, and & Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2023

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology



3. Regional Analysis



4. Global Pet Population Analysis

4.1. Overall Pet Population (Dog/ Cat/ Bird/ Fish/ Others)

4.2. By Country (Dog/ Cat/ Bird/ Fish/ Others)



5. Global Pet Care Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.1.1. Overall Market By Region

5.1.2. Overall Market By Segment

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Company

5.2.2. By Country

5.3. Global Pet Food Market Outlook

5.4. Global Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

5.5. Global Pet Accessories Market Outlook

5.6. Global Pet Grooming Market Outlook



6. North America Pet Care Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.1.1. Overall Market

6.1.2. North America Pet Food Market Outlook

6.1.3. North America Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

6.1.4. North America Pet Accessories Market Outlook

6.1.5. North America Pet Grooming Market Outlook

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Country

6.2.2. By Segment

6.3. USA Pet Care Market Outlook

6.4. Mexico Pet Care Market Outlook

6.5. Canada Pet Care Market Outlook

6.6. Rest of North America Pet Care Market Outlook



7. South America Pet Care Market Outlook

7.1. Market Outlook Size By Value

7.1.1. Overall Market Outlook

7.1.2. South America Pet Food Market Outlook

7.1.3. South America Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

7.1.4. South America Pet Accessories Market Outlook

7.1.5. South America Pet Grooming Market Outlook

7.2. Market Outlook Share

7.2.1. By Country

7.2.2. By Segment

7.3. Brazil Pet Care Market Outlook

7.3.1. Brazil Pet Food Market Outlook

7.3.2. Brazil Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

7.4. Argentina Pet Care Market Outlook

7.4.1. Argentina Pet Food Market Outlook

7.4.2. Argentina Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

7.5. Chile Pet Care Market Outlook

7.5.1. Chile Pet Food Market Outlook

7.5.2. Chile Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

7.6. Rest of South America Pet Care Market Outlook

7.6.1. Rest of SA Pet Food Market Outlook

7.6.2. Rest of SA Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook



8. Middle East & Africa Pet Care Market Outlook

8.1. Market Outlook Size By Value

8.1.1. Overall Market Outlook

8.1.2. By Segment

8.2. Market Outlook Share By Segment

8.3. Middle East Pet Care Market Outlook

8.3.1. Middle East Pet Food Market Outlook

8.3.2. Middle East Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

8.4. Africa Pet Care Market Outlook

8.4.1. Africa Pet Food Market Outlook

8.4.2. Africa Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

9. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



10. Market Outlook Dynamics

10.1. Key Drivers

10.2. Key Challenges



11. Market Outlook Trends & Developments

11.1. Natural Pet Food on Rise

11.2. Pet Humanization

11.3. Increasing Demand for Pet Services

11.4. Insurance for Pet Well-Being

11.5. Pet Adopters on rise

11.6. Growing Middle Class Population



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Nestle

12.2. Mars Incorporated

12.3. Colgate and Palmolive

12.4. J M Smucker

12.5. Blue Buffalo

12.6. United Pet Group Inc.

12.7. Champion Pet Foods

12.8. PLB International

12.9. Scott Pet, Inc.

12.10. Well Pet

12.11. Proveedora La Perla S.A. de C.V.

12.12. Nicoluzzi Racoes

12.13. Raw Gold

12.14. Promeal Ltd.

12.15. Heritage Foods Kenya Ltd.

12.16. Lider Pet Food

12.17. De Haan Petfood



