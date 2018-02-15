Qualification Check Reveal Degree Fraud Figure

LONDON, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

There has never been an easier time to fake a degree certificate, or to buy one off the internet.

As candidates face increased competition for jobs, we are seeing an unprecedented rise in the number of applicants that lie about their qualifications and experience on a CV.

The recent Pakistan 'diploma mill' scandal which saw thousands of UK nationals purchase fake degrees from a company called Axact, has truly emphasized the importance of checking qualifications properly. By producing counterfeit, high-quality certificates and fake online universities, employers were fooled into believing qualifications were genuine. The severity of this situation was highlighted when investigators found that some of those who had bought the counterfeit degrees were healthcare consultants, anaesthetists and nurses.

Astonishingly, 80% of UK companies don't verify qualifications accurately and are leaving themselves vulnerable to these degree fraudsters. Edward Hall, CEO, Qualification Check, says: "There's never been a more crucial time for qualifications to not just be checked but checked properly at source; seeing an applicant's certificate isn't enough nowadays with companies like Axact in existence. This is highlighted by the fact that over the past 3 years 8.5% of checks carried out via our website have discover discrepancies in the qualifications claimed."

Qualification Check are experts in the verification of credentials and have produced a web based service that enables qualifications to be checked accurately and efficiently at source. Operating worldwide, covering tens of thousands of universities, colleges and professional bodies, Qualification Check provide an intuitive, automated, one-stop solution for employers, government agencies and human resources professionals to verify applicants' qualifications.

