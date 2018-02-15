LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/18 -- Heroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX), ("Heroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products, announced the appointment of Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon as Director of the Corporation. Mr. Fitzgibbon is also appointed to the Audit Committee of the Corporation.

Mr. Fitzgibbon is currently Managing Partner at Walter Capital Partners, a private equity firm headquartered in Montreal. He previously served seven years as President and Chief Executive Officer of Atrium Innovations, which had operations in eight countries. Prior to joining Atrium, he was at National Bank of Canada for five years where he held senior executive positions with responsibilities for corporate development, finance, mergers & acquisitions and strategic planning. Before joining National Bank of Canada, he was President and Managing Director of New World Mobility, a wireless provider in Hong Kong. He also held various senior executive positions in finance, corporate and business development at Telesystem International Wireless in Canada and Asia, Domtar and Peerless Carpet Corporation.

Mr. Fitzgibbon holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from HEC Montreal, is a member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agrees du Quebec and holds a certificate in general management from Harvard Business School. He is currently serving on the Board of Directors of WSP Group and has served on numerous other boards over the years, including Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Transcontinental Inc., Lumenpulse, Arianne Phosphate, Acasti Pharma and Neptune Bioresources.

"We are honoured to welcome Mr. Fitzgibbon to our Board of Directors. He brings a wealth of experience, having held strategic positions in diverse industries both in Canada and abroad. We look forward to working with him," said Mr. Brian A. Robbins, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Heroux-Devtek.

PROFILE

Heroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture and repair and overhaul of landing gear and actuation systems and components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors of the Aerospace market with new landing gear systems and components, as well as aftermarket products and services. The Corporation also manufactures hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems and electronic enclosures. Approximately 90% of the Corporation's sales are outside Canada, including about 65% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is located in Longueuil, Quebec with facilities in the Greater Montreal area (Longueuil, Laval and St-Hubert); Kitchener, Cambridge and Toronto, Ontario; Springfield and Strongsville, Ohio; Wichita, Kansas; Everett, Washington; and Runcorn, Nottingham and Bolton, United Kingdom.

