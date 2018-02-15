Japan will likely install 6 GW to 7.5 GW (DC) of solar in 2018, from about 7 GW in 2017, despite government efforts to cancel approvals for projects that were registered under the country's old feed-in tariff (FIT) program, according to a new report.The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has revoked FIT approvals for 260,000 solar projects, totalling 14.6 GW of capacity, out of 84.5 GW of projects that had been approved under Japan's old FIT scheme, said RTS Corp. in its latest monthly report. However, the Tokyo-based PV consulting firm estimated that about 30 GW of PV capacity that ...

