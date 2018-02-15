A new report from Asia Europe Clean Energy Associates (AECEA) expects solar to overtake wind energy in 2018 as China's third largest source of power generation. AECEA is calling 2018 a 'transition year' for PV in China, as new regulations reshape the market, which is still expected to reach 250 GW installed capacity by the end of 2020.AECEA has released its latest briefing paper on China's PV development, expecting another strong year for solar in China, noting that 2020 target of 105 GW has already been exceeded and that China now represents around one third of total installed PV capacity ...

