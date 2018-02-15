The leading solutions provider for corporate customers in Asia has inked long-term PPAs with three different firms, effectively augmenting its current portfolio that has been expanding since November.Cleantech Solar, a Singapore-based leading pan-Asia solar energy provider to the C&I space in India and Southeast Asia, has been awarded 27 MW of solar PV capacity in three different Asian countries by three separate customers. The three PPAs that have been signed with Cleantech Solar state that the firm will provide full turnkey financing, while also taking care of the design, installation, and full-life ...

