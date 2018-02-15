

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $6.77 million, or $0.43 per share. This was up from $4.98 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $107.58 million. This was down from $110.34 million last year.



Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $6.77 Mln. vs. $4.98 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.31 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q4): $107.58 Mln vs. $110.34 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.53 to $0.57



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX