

Ireland's consumer price inflation eased for the third straight month in January, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index edged up 0.2 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 0.4 percent increase in December. The measure has been rising since August last year.



Utility costs grew 3.7 percent annually in January, while prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped by 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.7 from December, when it decreased by 0.1 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, moderated to 0.3 percent from 0.5 percent. Month-on-month, the HICP dropped 0.7 percent.



