CIEN Stock: Patience Is WarrantedAll of a sudden, the markets have gone from a tranquil walk in the park to a wild roller coaster ride. The low volatility environment that defined the market action for all of last year has completely disappeared and fear is once again in the air. Volatility levels are currently elevated and this directly correlates with the anxiety some investors are currently experiencing.I have seen such price action before, and as result, I have the inclination to believe that markets are likely going to find their footing in the not-too-distant future. Once again, higher stock prices and lower levels of volatility will prevail.In light of this, I am.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...