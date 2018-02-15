

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco Products (SON) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $73.45 million, or $0.72 per share. This was higher than $62.52 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $1.30 billion. This was up from $1.14 billion last year.



Sonoco Products earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $73.45 Mln. vs. $62.52 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.69 to $0.75 Full year EPS guidance: $3.16 to $3.26



