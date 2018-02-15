Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

DANBURY, Conn. -- Praxair Included in Inaugural 2018 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Source: Praxair, Inc.

PITTSBURGH -- PPG and the PPG Foundation Invested $10.5 Million in Communities Across the Globe in 2017 Source: PPG

SAN ANTONIO -- Travelers Institute Selects San Antonio to Launch 2018 Small Business Big Opportunity series Source: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

ZURICH -- RepRisk Releases the Most Controversial Companies 2017 Report Eight of Ten Companies Included Were Exposed to Severe Governance Issues, in Particular Bribery and Corruption Source: RepRisk

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- UnitedHealthcare Donates $25,000 to Support East Carolina University College of Nursing Scholarships Source: UnitedHealthcare

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Local Soup Kitchens to be Honored by Food Lion Feeds Source: Food Lion

NEW YORK -- Voya Named One of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute for the Fifth Consecutive Year Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- Hasbro Recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute for Seventh Consecutive Year Source: Hasbro, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO -- Travelers Institute to Launch 2018 Every Second Matters? Series in San Antonio, Focusing on the Dangers of Distracted Driving Source: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

RYE BROOK, N.Y. -- Xylem named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies Source: Xylem Inc.

OSAKA, Japan -- Panasonic Fulfills 100 Thousand Solar Lanterns Project in Its 100th Anniversary, Bringing Light to Off-grid Communities Globally Source: Panasonic Corporation

