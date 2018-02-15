KODAKCoin along with the KODAKOne platform to have its own regulatory compliant community channel on ICOxConnect.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2018) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (CSE: BLOC) (FSE: BWSP) (OTC Pink: BLKCF) ("GBT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that KODAKOne (a product of WENN Digital) a fully- registered Initial Coin Offering ("ICO") in which GBT is a lead investor, will host and manage its community development & activities from the ICOxConnect.com community platform. ICOx Connect.com is a product of ICOx Innovations, Inc. ("ICOx Innovations").

ICOx Innovations is a Company that provides support for designers and builders of cryptoeconomies who may sell their tokens in compliance with applicable laws. These are commonly refered to as Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs). ICOx Innovations is pleased to announce that it's first client token, KodakCoin will host and manage its community development and activities from the ICOxConnect.com community platform. KODAKCoin, a product of WENN Digtal was announced at the 2018 Consumer Electronic Show, ICOxConnect.com is the blockchain industry's first compliance-driven tokenholder social and information platform for connecting tokenholders and participants to the executive management team of token issuing corporations.

ICOxConnect.com is the first, and, to date only community development platform that purposefully restricts its listings to ICOs that comply with applicable laws. The ICOxConnect.com platform aims to provide a forum for the communities that support coins that are in compliance with applicable laws.

Shidan Gouran, the President of GBT commented, "The KODAKCoin ICO continues on schedule and we are very excited that the KODAKOne community will have a secure and regulated platform in ICOxConnect.com upon which the community can ask questions and receive answers in accordance with the regulated ICO."

Bruce Elliott, the President of ICOx Innovations said, "Leveraging the ICOx Innovations platform and our strategic, regulatory, operational, blockchain and cryptocurrency development services, we were able to help develop the KODAKCoin and have consulted to ensure that the ICO and ongoing operations of KodakCoin by WENN Digital are managed in a fair, transparent and regulatory compliant manner in compliance with applicable laws."

Cameron Chell, the Chairman of ICOx Innovations said, "We have a number of additional large organizations looking to launch their crypto economies with operational insights from ICOx Innovations and knowing that ICOxConnect offers a community development channel that is in compliance with applicable laws has been a key differentiator in their choice to partner with ICOx Innovations."

Utilizing blockchain technology, the KODAKOne platform creates an encrypted, digital ledger of rights ownership for photographic archives as well as for photographers to register both new and archive work that they can then license within the platform. With Kodak Coins, participating archives and photographers can take part in a new economy for photography, receive payment for licensing their work immediately upon sale, receive a share of overall platform revenue, and for both professional and amateur photographers, sell their work confidently on a secure blockchain platform.

About Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.

The Company provides investors access to a basket of direct and indirect holdings within the blockchain space, managed by a team of industry pioneers and early adopters of all major cryptocurrencies.

GBT is listed on the Canandian Securiteies Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "BLOC." Additional information relating to GBT is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com, as well as on the Company's website at www.globalblockchain.io.

About ICOxConnect

ICOXConnect is a compliance-driven tokenholder social and information platform driven to promote credibility and protect tokenholders, interested participants and corporate token issuers from the misinformation and malicious phishing shcemes in today's digital world. ICOxConnect provides a leading edge compliant driven social platform to allow corporate token issuers to credibly reach out to their tokenholder community in a compliant manner.

For additional information, please visit www.iconxconnect.com

About ICOX Innovations, Inc.

ICOx Innovations provides a platform for the design and creation of crypto economies that solve real-world problems with established organizations that can benefit and grow their businesses through the use of blockchain technology and crypto-currencies. The ICOx Innovations ICO platform is compliance driven and combines rigorous strategic planning, capital structure, technical integration and token-economics model developement designed to create sustainable economies for its ICO clients.

For additional information, please visit www.icoxinnovations.com

About WENN Digital

WENN Digital, in partnership with Kodak, is the creator of the KODAKOne platform and the KODAKCoin cryptocurrency. WENN Digital is an experienced development and operations team with deep expertise in proprietary blockchain development, big data, copyright laws, AI-enabled image recognition and post licensing monetization systems. WENN Digital has a strategic relationship with the Deloitte Analytics Institute in Berlin and the Deloitte Blockchain Institute in Munich. Further, WENN Digital leverages the market position of its 30-year old subsidiary WENN Media, which works with approximately 2,500 professional photographers. WENN Digital's live operational copyright infringement management system is delivering revenues to photographers worldwide today and will form Phase 1 of the KODAKOne platform.

For additional information, please visit www.kodakcoin.com

