Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2018) - MAX Resource Corp. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brett Matich, a Director of the Company, as President and CEO, replacing Mr. Stuart Rogers, who will continue to serve as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Matich has established a track record of success in the mining industry over a 25 year period. In 2002, as inaugural Managing Director of ASX-listed Fox Resources Ltd, he identified an opportunity to re-open the closed Karratha Nickel mine located in Australia and successfully resumed mining operations within two years.

In addition, as Managing Director of Aztec Resources Ltd, he was responsible for identifying the Koolan DSO hematite deposit (located in Australia) and driving the development of the project through to Aztec's $300 million merger with ASX-listed Mt Gibson Iron Ltd in 2007.

As CEO and President of TSX-V listed Cap-Ex Iron Ore Ltd, Mr. Matich identified and oversaw the discovery of the Block 103 magnetite deposit in Newfoundland, which in 2013 achieved an inaugural NI 43-101 Mineral Inferred Resource of 7.2 billion tonnes at 29% iron (see TECHNICAL REPORT AND MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE ON THE GREENBUSH ZONE, BLOCK 103 PROPERTY, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR FOR CAP-EX IRON ORE LTD. prepared by Watts, Griffis and McOuat Limited, dated March 21, 2013)

Mr. Matich holds a Certificate in Automotive Engineering (1981) and is currently a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD).

Brett Matich, CEO and President, states "MAX's technical team is currently reviewing advanced mineral exploration projects which are located within the under-explored northern section of the richly endowed Andean Copper Belt, which extends from the countries of Chile in the south through to Panama in the north and contains almost half of the world's known copper reserves. The northern Andean Copper Belt countries of Colombia, Ecuador and Peru are fertile ground for mineral explorers and mine developers, with their rich mineral bounty, underexplored terrain and pro-mining cultures."

A map showing the location of the Andean Copper Belt and the area of interest to the Company can be accessed here (http://www.maxresource.com/i/maps/andean-copper-belt-aoi.pdf).

About MAX Resource Corp.

MAX Resource Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on gold, silver and copper exploration in the Americas. For more information, please visit our web site at www.maxresource.com.

