Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Check Point Software Technologies' Quarterly Revenue Grew 4%; EPS Jumped 11%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Check Point's total revenue grew 4% to $506 million compared to $487 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers missed analysts' estimates of $508.6 million.

For full year (FY) 2017, Check Point's revenues totaled $1.86 billion compared to $1.74 billion in FY 2016, reflecting a 7% increase on a y-o-y basis.

During Q4 2017, Check Point's GAAP operating income was $267 million compared to $241 million in Q4 2016, representing 53% and 50% of total revenues in the reported quarter and year ago same period, respectively. For Q4 2017, Check Point's non-GAAP operating income totaled $292 million versus $266 million in Q4 2016, representing 58% and 55% of overall revenues in Q4 2017 and Q4 2016, respectively.

Check Point's GAAP net income totaled $239 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to net income of $222 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter non-GAAP net income came in at $259 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, compared to $247 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, in the year earlier corresponding quarter. Check Point's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.50 per share.

For FY17, Check Point's GAAP net income was $803 million, or $4.82 per diluted share, compared to $725 million, or $4.18 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income totaled $888 million, or $5.33 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $818 million, or $4.72 per diluted share, in FY16.

Check Point Software Technologies' Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Security Subscriptions revenues advanced 18% to $130 million compared to $110 million in Q4 2016. The Company's software update and maintenance revenues reached $210 million representing 6% growth on a y-o-y basis.

From a deal size perspective, Check Point's number of customers with transactions over $1 million increased grew by 11% to 110 customers in Q4 2017 compared to 99 in Q4 2016. The Company's transactions greater than $50,000 were 75% of total order value, similar to the year ago same period.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, Check Points' deferred revenues were $1.19 billion compared to $1.07 billion as of December 31, 2016, reflecting an 11% increase on a y-o-y basis.

During Q4 2017, Check Point's cash flow from operations totaled $248 million compared to $183 million in Q4 2016. For FY17, Check Point's cash flow from operations totaled $1.09 billion compared to $926 million in FY16.

During Q4 2017, Check Point repurchased approximately 2.4 million shares at a total cost of approximately $250 million. In FY17, the Company repurchased approximately 9.5 million shares at a total cost of approximately $995 million.

As of December 31, 2017, Check Point's cash balances, marketable securities, and short-term deposits were $3.85 billion compared to $3.67 billion as of December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Check Point Software Technologies' stock was marginally up 0.37%, ending the trading session at $101.20.

Volume traded for the day: 1.35 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 0.23%

After yesterday's close, Check Point Software Technologies' market cap was at $16.60 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.99.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Security Software & Services industry. This sector was up 1.8% at the end of the session.

