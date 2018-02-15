Due largely to write downs the high-efficiency PV maker lost a whopping $750 million during Q4 2018, as it sells off assets. Perhaps no other U.S.-headquartered solar company was quite as vulnerable to tariffs imposed under the Section 201 case as SunPower. The high-efficiency PV maker produces essentially all of its products overseas, and given the ad valorem nature of the tariffs the raw dollars in tariffs will be higher on SunPower's premium products than inexpensive crystalline silicon. These tariffs come at a bad time for SunPower, which has been losing money every quarter for years. Q4 ...

