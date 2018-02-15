Renewable Energy and Power, Inc., To Market Line of Commercial and Home LED Ultraviolet Environmental Sterilizers

N. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (REAP) (OTC PINK: RBNW), a diversified corporation with markets in energy-saving technologies of LED lighting, solar and wind energy, is expanding its current product line to draw on its extensive background in LED lighting and sterilization equipment to offer a proprietary line of LED sterilization devices to combat airborne pathogens, such as those responsible for the current deadly outbreak of influenza.

REAP's LED Lites USA division is expanding its line of UV inspection lights to include new Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) products to cleanse the air of pathogens in both commercial and home facilities. A plug-in LED UV unit will be available to be placed in every room of the home. Larger LED UV units will be suitable for commercial use, including a line of sterilization cabinets to quickly and reliably eliminate pathogens on tablet computers used in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

"Recently, I personally experienced a bout of the influenza going around," said company CEO Donald MacIntyre. "That convinced me having cleansing devices in place to avoid being infected is truly important. But we're sensitive to the fact that existing devices are rather expensive, and we're concentrating on being able to offer our state-of-the-art devices at easily affordable prices, both for the home and commercial facilities."

Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.'s website, www.reappower.com, illustrates the important services and products Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (REAP) provides to the Green Energy market to make it competitive with fossil fuels by employing proprietary new technologies in combination with existing solar and wind-power electric generation and LED lighting. REAP functions in both domestic and international markets that are in vigorous growth stages with long-term prospects. Federal and state legislation in the United States, including many tax incentives, are driving businesses and consumers to replace older technologies with the new solar and LED alternatives offered by REAP.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

http://www.accesswire.com/uploads/CDRX-970-UV-STERILIZATON-DATA-SHEET.pdf

SOURCE: Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.