Go-Staff Wins Inavero's 2018 Best of Staffing(R) Client and Talent Awards

Earned by Less than Two Percent of All Staffing Agencies in the U.S. and Canada

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESWIRE / February 15, 2018 / Go-Staff, a leading employment agency, announced today that they have won Inavero's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, Inavero's Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings by their clients and the employees they've helped find jobs.

On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied, and job seekers who work with winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.

Focused on helping to connect people with the right job openings with Southern Californian companies, Go-Staff received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from a high percentage of their clients and most of their talent, significantly higher than the industry's average.

"At Go-Staff, our highly personalized solution eliminates the frustrations associated with traditional temporary services or employment agencies. Our efficient, relationship-focused approach ensures the best possible recruitment process, so jobs are filled reliably, every time. We are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way." Go-Staff's CEO, Stacey Crumrine said.

"With a tight labor market and growing economy, finding the right recruiting partners is critical to success," said Inavero's CEO Eric Gregg. "Best of Staffing winners provide consistently remarkable service to their clients and job candidates, and I couldn't be more proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com."

About Go-Staff

Go-Staff is a family owned and operated full-service staffing company that serves all of Southern California. The company excels at placing job seekers in positions that are right for them, and helps employers in a wide variety of fields find talented employees that meet their needs.

About Inavero

The Inavero team administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and job seekers each year. Committed to delivering ongoing value to the industry, Inavero is proud to serve as the American Staffing Association's exclusive service quality partner.

About Best of Staffing

Inavero's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on BestofStaffing.com - an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.

Contact

Stacy Crumrine, CEO

Go-Staff, Inc.

info@go-staff.com

(858) 292-8562

SOURCE: Go-Staff